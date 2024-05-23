Well, hello there!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Amber Rose getting dragged for endorsing Donald Trump, Cam’ron cuttin’ all the way UP during his now-infamous CNN interview, Simone Biles clapping back at haters disrespecting her husband Jonathan Owens, Angela Simmons spicing up Yo Gotti’s Turks & Caicos birthday bash, Simon Guobadia hinting he snatched back Porsha Williams’ $400K Rolls Royce amid their messy divorce, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rubi Rose making her return to the series after dropping the provocative video for new single “Deserve To Die.”

Directed by Whipalo, the sexy visuals feature Rose getting her lick back (literally) after catching her man cheating on her with another woman.

In moments of pure bliss, Rose’s man is treated to a big booty baddie buffet courtesy of his girl and her cake-clapping crew before things take a twisted turn for the worst.

Check out the video below:

Produced by Bankroll Got It, 88nck, and Fuel, the bass-heavy track showcases Rose’s storytelling ability as she details her plans on dealing with her soon-to-be ex-boo who’s been creepin’ with other women. In her sharp bars, Rose gets right to business on how her man messed with the wrong one.

“This n***a cheating on his b*tch he deserve to die/Before you lick your lips and get between these thighs/You be acting like you tuff can’t look me in my eyes/This n*gga tryna slit his wrist cause he can’t get wit it,” Rose raps.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with legendary freaky flick star Kakey and Chinese Kitty giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Gracie Bon, Raven Tracy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.