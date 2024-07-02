Bossip Video

Amid Young Thug’s lawyer requesting to remove Judge Glanville from the YSL RICO case, the trial is delayed until another Judge can rule on the motion.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO case has gone off the rails amid an allegation that a secret happened between Judge Glanville, prosecutors, and the state’s witness Kenneth Copeland a.k.a. YSL Woody.

Prior to the meeting, YSL Woody refused to testify but he had a change of heart after allegedly sitting down with the judge and the protection. When Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel heard about the meeting, he immediately raised the issue and was ordered to serve 10 weekends in jail for not revealing the source of his information.

Steel then moved to appeal his contempt charge and filed a motion to remove Judge Glanville.

Glanville for some reason thought he had the power to deny Steel’s motion for a new judge but according to Complex, Judge Belinda Edwards will now hear the motion to recuse. This will delay the trial until a ruling is made.

Complex reports that in court filings Steel argued that Young Thug can’t be given a fair shake in the YSL RICO trial because of alleged misconduct.

“The court has joined the prosecutors’ team and is biased against Mr. Williams and favorable to the prosecutors as objectively demonstrated on June 10, 2024, as well as throughout the pendency of this case.”

He has since called for a mistrial and his legal community peers believe that he has a fair chance of being granted one.