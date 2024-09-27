Entertainment

‘90s Kinda Love: Jalen Hurts & Fiancée Bry Burrows Match Each Other’s FINE At Prime Video’s ‘Evolution Of The Black Quarterback’ World Premiere

Published on September 27, 2024

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Mike Coppola/Prime Video

 

The stars shined at Prime Video’s Evolution of the Black Quarterback World Premiere that brought out celebs, athletes, and thought leaders to the historic Apollo Theater in NYC.

Headlining the notable attendees were executive producer and host of the docuseries Michael Vick, his wife Kijafa Vick, and beautiful family along with newly engaged Philadelphia Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts.

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Prime Video

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Prime Video

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Prime Video

 

The star signal-caller and his longtime love Bry Burrows made the news official to ESSENCE via special photos from the magical moment when Jalen proposed before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

ESSENCE reports that Jalen–a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Burrows–an AI partner at IBM and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. met at the University of Alabama.

The two officially went public in 2023 with Bry being spotted supporting her man, her man, her man on the NFL sidelines.

Most recently, she attended the Eagles season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil while sporting an enormous rock. Whew!

In Prime Video’s 3-part Evolution of the Black Quarterback Docuseries, retired superstar QB Mike Vick links up with Hurts while traveling across America to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field.

Evolution of a Black Quarterback asset

Source: Prime Video

 

The star-powered series pays homage to the rich history of Black quarterbacks while celebrating the progress of the ever-evolving QB position through interviews with influential Black QBs including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon, and more.

Evolution of a Black Quarterback asset

Source: Prime Video

 

Check out the trailer below:

Following the World Premiere screening was a panel discussion (moderated by Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks) with a Q&A session featuring key figures from the docuseries, including Michael Vick, Jalen Hurts, and director and executive producer FredAnthony Smith.

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Prime Video

 

Together, the panelists offered unique insights into the stories, challenges, and victories by Black QBs that continue to shape NFL history.

Evolution of the Black QB asset

Source: Prime Video

 

Evolution of the Black Quarterback is now streaming Prime Video.

