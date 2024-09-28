Will You Be Streaming? Kanye West Announces New Album ‘Bully’ During China Performance

Recording Artists

Kanye West Announces New Album 'Bully' During China Show

Published on September 28, 2024

Kanye West's Vultures Listening Experience In Haikou

Source: China News Service / Getty

Kanye West announced an upcoming solo project titled Bully during a performance in China before debuting a new track.

Since the release of DONDA, Kanye West has been a free agent and tried to shake the table with his album independently released DONDA 2. The album was only available on the STEM PLAYER device, which let fans tweak the track on a handheld device. As expected Ye abandoned the project and then later popped out with TY Dolla $ign announcing a trio of projects. So far we’ve received Vultures 1 and 2, and now it seems a change of plans might be on the agenda.

According to Variety, during Ye’s performance at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China he announced a new project titled Bully.

“I got a new album coming out,” Yeezy told the audience. “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.’” The track features Ye singing “I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience / Don’t take this disrespect, I’m sitting here trying to redirect.”

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen Ye upload videos on the piano cooking up beats so the new project is expected. As one of the greatest producers of all time he has earned at least a listen from fans and detractors. You could claim he makes his best music when his back is against the wall. During his most trying times, his talent has never wavered and hopefully, this latest project continues that trend.

You can watch Kanye announce the project and premiere “Beauty & The Beast” below.

