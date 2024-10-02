Recording Artists

So Sad: Atlanta Rapper Rich Homie Quan’s Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Published on October 2, 2024

Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

 

Rich Homie Quan’s death has officially been ruled an accidental overdose from a mixture of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine.

As more days pass, the shocking death of Atlanta’s Rich Homie Quan doesn’t seem real. When news of the rapper’s passing spread across social media, it was alleged he overdosed, but those claims were unconfirmed. Later more details about his passing surfaced, amid reports that his girlfriend found him unresponsive at their home and the rapper was foaming at the mouth once moved.

According to TMZ, the Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident and noted that Quan’s death was an accidental suicide from an overdose of a deadly mix of drugs including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine.

Last month, Quan’s close family and friends gathered to pay their final respects at his funeral, and most recently, his family released his last track “Song Cry” as a posthumous release.

The family also released a statement to PEOPLE on how they’d like to preserve Rich Homie Quan’s legacy.

“On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe,” the statement read.

It continued,

“While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Rich Homie Quan leaves behind sons Devin, Royal, Khosen, and Loyal, and a daughter, Alayna.

