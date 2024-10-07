Recording Artists

Drake Blast Fake Friends Who Switched Up On Him

Drake Addresses ‘Fake Friends’ Amid Aftermath Of Kendrick Lamar Beef–‘They Might Stab You In The Back, That’s How Life Is’

Published on October 7, 2024

Drake -Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake – Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake recently delivered a message to a crowd about “fake friends” that might have been aimed at some fellow celebs.

Nearly five months after Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s notorious Hip-Hop war of words, Drake might be feeling unsupported by several of his rap peers.

According to PageSix, Drizzy was on the mic Saturday during Canadian broadcaster Tyrone Edwards’ “Nostalgia” party and made remarks about fake friends.

“My real friends, are definitely in the building,” said the 6God. “But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up,” he continued as the crowd awkwardly listened. “They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you,”

The discourse seemed to take the crowd by astonishment which Drake could seemingly feel leading him to wrap up the lecture.

“You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself,”the Toronto rapper said ending his PSA.

Oddly enough after the speech ended, Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself, and I” began to play.

Drake’s interesting sermon comes just days after he went on a massive unfollowing spree on Instagram removing LeBron James, Rick Ross, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar (of course) , and more from his profile. While this all feels like a low point in Drizzy’s career, a hit record will surely fix all of his problems.

You can watch Drake’s fake friend speech from Toronto’s throwback event below.

 

