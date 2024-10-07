RHOP Season 9 Premiere Recap: Karen’s DUI Takes Center Stage Until She & Gizelle Gang Up On Mia’s Mothering

Later in the epsisode, the Grand Dame was honored during a birthday “Hattitude Party” and things went left.

“You know better. I will talk about it when I can,” Karen responded before stating that certain emotional triggers may have played a part.

“It was uncharacteristic of the Karen that I know,” said Gizelle before Karen reminded her that she couldn’t discuss a legal matter. “

Speaking of Karen, earlier in the episode she had an awkward conversation with Gizelle Bryant about her DUI citation. After Gizelle told her that she “doesn’t do stupid stuff” like driving under the influence, Karen shut things down.

Stacey revealed to Karen that she quit her job at QVC and is going through a divorce after Karen noticed that her wedding ring was missing. The ladies later toasted, and Stacey wondered if it was okay to drink in front of Karen considering her DUI. Karen confirmed that it was fine and said she wasn’t drinking because she was on medication.

As previously reported The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for season 9 without Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon , but with the introduction of Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux. Stacey entered the group via Karen Huger who met up with her at her friend’s boutique.

During Sunday’s #RHOP premiere, viewers met two fresh faces and watched as frenemies double-teamed someone in a controversial moment.

Gizelle Bryant Hosts Karen Huger’s “Hattitude” Party, Things Take A Turn

Karen’s “Hattitude” party hosted by Gizelle included an assortment of food and even Karen-themed cocktails like “The Grand Dame” mocktail, clearly harping on Karen’s recent legal troubles.

During the celebration, Karen was given the “Hollywood hat” before offering the ladies the opportunity to grill her about crashing her car after driving under the influence. After getting crickets outside of Jacqueline Blake saying the ladies “shouldn’t cast judgment “(even though she JUST told the ladies she might’ve gotten a tipsy phone call from Karen), The Grand Dame ripped into the girls.

“I’m not worried about judging said Karen. “Everything I do is amped ten times but what I wanna know is —who is my real friend. This is an opportunity to swing any way you want,” she added noting that she “doesn’t want any fake b****s around her.”

Karen’s statement led to more crickets, and things continued.

Later, Mia made a comment that Inc. once helped her do Gordon’s laundry and Jacqueline jumped in to allege that Mia and Gordon were essentially in an 11-year business partnership, not a marriage.

“Did G know it what business?” wondered Gizelle.

That business partnership comment didn’t sit right with Karen and Gizelle who then brought up Gordon mentioning their kids had seen mom in bed with her new boo, Inc.

To that, they said they didn’t think Mia wasn’t protecting her kids by seeing both men.

“Mia come on, it’s gott be more than business, you gave birth,” said Karen. “I feel a certain way about G (Gordon) and when shared with the world that the children had seen you in bed with another man— I care for your children, you know that and the fact that your babies were plastered all over the news, really, really bothered me.”

Mia got defensive and accused Karen of acting like it was her fault before Gizelle jumped in.

“But Mia, you didn’t protect your kids at all costs, you didn’t,” said Gizelle.”Because if you did you wouldn’t have mixed Inc. with Gordon, there was a mix and a mingle. Isn’t that why Gordon had a fit? Gordon was hurt because you had moved on.”

To that, a hurt Mia said;

“My kids are f****g protected and for you to sit there and say they’re not is f***d up, both of you!” said Mia before storming out as Jacqueline and Jassi followed her.

In a surprising twist, Dr. Wendy Osefo whose had beef with Mia, admonished Karen and Gizelle for their comments.

“At the core of this group were’ all mothers, I just think that was a lot, that was a lot,” said Wendy.

The shocking moment caused a commotion with fans online including some who believed that Gizelle and Karen were in the right, especially considering that elsewhere in the premiere Mia was seen asking Gordon for a paternity test for their son, Jeremiah.

According to detractors, that was another clear example of what the #RHOP OGs were talking about.

Others, however, said that Karen and Gizelle took things too far with their double teaming.

What do YOU think?

Hit the flip to see the ladies of #RHOP season 9 celebrating their explosive premiere at a party.