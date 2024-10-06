#RHOP Season 9 Exclusive: Mia Responds To Karen Huger Shade
#RHOP Season 9 Exclusive: Mia Thornton Talks Her Rekindled Romance With Inc. & Karen’s ‘Pole Humper’ Hijinks–‘She’s So Bothered’
Ahead of tonight’s #RHOP premiere, Mia Thornton is dishing on her rekindled romance and taking time to clap back at Karen Huger for calling her a “dilapidated pole humper.”
“She’s so bothered,” said Mia to BOSSIP. “She wants everybody to get in formation and follow her lead, and she’s not Beyoncé, okay?”
After last season’s eye-opening ending, Mia Thornton is stepping into The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 with a sense of peace and positivity.
As previously reported Mia was more vulnerable than ever before last season after revealing her separation from Gordon Thornton and then revealing her rekindled romance with her high school sweetheart, Inc.
Gordon confirmed that he gave the Bravolebrity permission to be with other men to “satisfy” her needs amid a prostate cancer diagnosis but accused her of keeping secrets. Things then reached a fever pitch during last season’s finale when Gordon was seen laying into Mia about her new relationship before revealing his bipolar disorder diagnosis at the #RHOP reunion.
Now things have settled and Mia told BOSSIP that things remain challenging, especially with young children involved.
“I never wanted to go through a public divorce. I wasn’t going to do the back-and-forth via social media because the children have to relive it,” Mia told Managing Editor Dani Canada.
She also emphasized that she’s determined to keep Gordon in a positive light for their kids, particularly their daughter, saying, “She deserves her dad to be like a superhero.”
Despite the challenges of separation, Mia told BOSSIP that her love life is in a positive place amid her rekindled romance with Inc. whom Mia said in a #RHOP preview Gordon “leaned on.”
Describing him as someone who truly knows her core, Mia said that’s refreshing to be with Inc., who’s someone who sees her for who she is after their initial breakup due to career pursuits.
“He’s everything I need right now,” she told BOSSIP. “When you have so much coming at you or scrutiny or accusations or questions, it’s nice to be with someone that’s like, ‘No, I know your core, this is who you are’ and it’s just really refreshing to be with someone who’s so positive.
At a young age, I can’t fault you for going after your dreams… but now we have resources where I actually can follow him around the globe. I also got to find my own path. And that’s the reason why we separated, so we’re back.”
Hit the flip for more Mia, including her thoughts on #RHOP’s new additions and the absence of Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon.
- Cardi B Calls BIA A ‘P***y’ For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom
- Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured
- Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash
Elsewhere in the interview, Mia acknowledged Robyn and Candiace’s absences this season and admitted that it was strange not having them around.
“You build these relationships and think they’re always going to be a part of your world,” said Mia. “You get an invite to a party where you’re like, ‘Hey, are you going?'” and then ‘I’m like, you know, they’re not coming.’ It just kind of got weird because then when you get on the phone to try to say,’Hey girl, what’s going on?’ and it’s like, “Well, I don’t want to tell you what’s going on.’ So I honestly have a hard time having conversations with them, I also don’t want to tell them too much ’cause it gets outside,” she added.
What wasn’t strange however was the return of her close friend Jacqueline Blake, who’s back in her life and on the show again as a friend of the cast.
“We argue all the time because we’re sisters and we know exactly how to get up under each other’s skin. I love her to death,” Mia told BOSSIP. “And I think that she brings something in that she’s not afraid of anybody. That’s one thing that I admire about her is her wit and her ‘IDGAF’, that’s what I like to call it. She doesn’t care. Meanwhile, I can say I don’t care, but I really care. She really doesn’t care.”
Despite caring more than her homegirl, Mia remained unbothered by one thing; Karen Huger’s recent diss of her.
In an interview with Extra, Karen slammed her as a “dilapidated pole humper” ahead of the new season.
“I would say we do have one dilapidated pole humper that’s coming after me and I don’t know why but I will handle that too,” said the Grand Dame. “I’ll move on [from the drama], absolutely, that’s what it’s about. I introduced her [to the show] and I don’t take any responsibility for it.”
According to Mia, however, she could care less about the shade.
“She’s so bothered,” said Mia to BOSSIP. “Karen just wants a fan club. She wants minions, and I’m just not one of those. I’m not a Karen Huger fan, I’m your friend,” she added noting she holds her friends accountable even when it’s not easy. “She wants everybody to get in formation and follow her lead, and she’s not Beyoncé, okay?”
Mia also touched on her evolving relationship with Dr. Wendy Osefo, acknowledging that they’ve had a rocky start like their big martini-splash moment in Miami, but have since found common ground and are in a great space.
She even laughed off a moment in BOSSIP’s interview with the political commentator when Wendy said Mia “always wanted the Godiva goddess.”
“That’s Wendy,” Mia laughed. “She has said that to me to my face and I was like, ‘Okay, is that what you tell yourself at night?” Wendy and I definitely would agree that we should have always been friends,” she added. “You know, I think we just came in wrong. And then there was never any communication, other than to understand the disagreement between the two of us. Wendy and I are good, we’re great and she’s also in the season of being authentically her which is what I love and I can vibe with.”
She continued,
“She’s so beautiful and she’s multifaceted and she’s running her household, and her business and her kids; there’s a lot of synergy there. Honestly, it shouldn’t have taken this long for us to realize that, ‘Okay girl, I got you. Alright, we on the same team.’ Just don’t try me.”
Before wrapping the interview, Mia expressed excitement about the new energy the newbies are bringing to the show.
Jassi Rideaux, whom Mia introduced to the group, is described as spunky, witty, and with a “solid core.”
Mia also shared her love for Stacey Rusch, calling her quirky, smart, and beautiful, but added that she’s “pretty and weird” in the best way…
and expressed admiration for Keiarna Stewart who brings a boss-girl vibe to the cast, this time as a full-time peach holder.
“She breathes that boss girl down, she’s like a homie-lover-friend kind of girl so I vibe with her,” said Mia.
Even with all the ups and downs in her personal life, Mia’s seemingly pushing through with positivity and ready to tackle whatever comes her way this season.
Watch our exclusive with Mia Thornton!
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock.
- Cardi B Calls BIA A ‘P***y’ For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom
- Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured
- Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115
-
Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo's Felony Fraud Charge Arrests
-
Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud