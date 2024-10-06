RHOP Season 9 Exclusive: Mia Thornton Talks Her Rekindled Romance With Inc. & Karen’s ‘Pole Humper’ Hijinks–‘She’s So Bothered’

Ahead of tonight’s #RHOP premiere, Mia Thornton is dishing on her rekindled romance and taking time to clap back at Karen Huger for calling her a “dilapidated pole humper.”

“She’s so bothered,” said Mia to BOSSIP. “She wants everybody to get in formation and follow her lead, and she’s not Beyoncé, okay?”

After last season’s eye-opening ending, Mia Thornton is stepping into The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 with a sense of peace and positivity.

As previously reported Mia was more vulnerable than ever before last season after revealing her separation from Gordon Thornton and then revealing her rekindled romance with her high school sweetheart, Inc.

Gordon confirmed that he gave the Bravolebrity permission to be with other men to “satisfy” her needs amid a prostate cancer diagnosis but accused her of keeping secrets. Things then reached a fever pitch during last season’s finale when Gordon was seen laying into Mia about her new relationship before revealing his bipolar disorder diagnosis at the #RHOP reunion.

Now things have settled and Mia told BOSSIP that things remain challenging, especially with young children involved.

“I never wanted to go through a public divorce. I wasn’t going to do the back-and-forth via social media because the children have to relive it,” Mia told Managing Editor Dani Canada.

She also emphasized that she’s determined to keep Gordon in a positive light for their kids, particularly their daughter, saying, “She deserves her dad to be like a superhero.”

Despite the challenges of separation, Mia told BOSSIP that her love life is in a positive place amid her rekindled romance with Inc. whom Mia said in a #RHOP preview Gordon “leaned on.”

Describing him as someone who truly knows her core, Mia said that’s refreshing to be with Inc., who’s someone who sees her for who she is after their initial breakup due to career pursuits.

“He’s everything I need right now,” she told BOSSIP. “When you have so much coming at you or scrutiny or accusations or questions, it’s nice to be with someone that’s like, ‘No, I know your core, this is who you are’ and it’s just really refreshing to be with someone who’s so positive.

At a young age, I can’t fault you for going after your dreams… but now we have resources where I actually can follow him around the globe. I also got to find my own path. And that’s the reason why we separated, so we’re back.”

Hit the flip for more Mia, including her thoughts on #RHOP’s new additions and the absence of Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon.