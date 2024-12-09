Recording Artists

Jack Antonoff Teases Drake Over UMG Lawsuit

‘GNX’ Producer Jack Antonoff Wins Variety ‘Producer Of The Decade’, Roasts Drake Over UMG Legal Filings In Acceptance Speech

Published on December 9, 2024

Jack Antonoff, Drake, Kendrick

Antonoff, Drake, & Kendrick – Source: Getty Images / Getty Images/ AM Sussman

Super producer Jack Antonoff teased Drake over his Universal Music Group lawsuit while accepting Variety’s “Producer of the Decade” Award.

Years from now, when we look back on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef, we will remember “Taylor Made Freestyle” as a vital mistake by Drake. In the freestyle, which featured Drake using AI voice filters to channel Snoop Dogg and Tupac, he teased his opponent for waiting for Taylor Swift to drop before dissing him.

Days later, Kendrick released “6:16 In LA,” produced by Taylor Swift’s main producer, Jack Antonoff, to prove a point. 

Before “6:16 In LA” was released, Jack wasn’t associated with any rap artists and was the mega-producer known for delivering bops to the pop ladies.

Speaking on Taylor likely caused the unexpected work relationship between Lamar and Antonoff, who produced every song on Kendrick’s latest project, GNX.

Over the weekend, Jack Antonoff attended Variety’s Hitmaker Brunch, where he accepted the award for “Producer of the Decade.”

While accepting the award, he used the spotlight to poke fun at Drake, who has been the recipient of jokes since “Not Like Us” was released this summer.

“I’d like to announce that I’m suing Universal… that’s a pretty good joke you f*ckers…” Antonoff joked.

Perhaps in the future, Drizzy should cease name-dropping during battle after seeing how Kendrick flipped his “Taylor-made” bullying into a No. 1 album.

