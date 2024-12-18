Big Boy Diamonds: Eagles Quarterbae Jalen Hurts Causes Commotion Over Impeccably Icy Chain, Demolishes Drawls With Glacier-Sized Gems

BIG BOY DIAMONDS

Social media is buzzing over Philadelphia Eagles Quarterbae Jalen Hurts‘ massive diamond chain that twankled and glistened extravagantly during the All-Pro’s now-viral post-game interview.

Hurts, who inked an eye-popping 5-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles last April, calmly flexed the glacier-sized chain with some choice words after leading the Eagles to an impressive 27-13 win over Russell Wilson’s formidable Pittsburgh steelers.

For those in the ‘gooo sports!’ crew outside the loop, Hurts’ comments were in response to criticism he’s faced over inconsistent play that boiled over when star receiver A.J. Brown seemingly took shots at him after a close win over the Carolina Panthers.

When asked what the team needed to improve, Brown said ‘PASSING’ which, naturally, made everyone look at, well, the team’s passer Jalen Hurts.

But after the decisive win against the Playoffs-bound Steelers, all appears to be good between the competitive teammates.

A stranger to controversy, the star signal-caller mostly just balls out and loves on his fiancée Bry Burrows who he proposed to before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

The two officially went public in 2023 with Bry being spotted supporting her man, her man, her man on the NFL sidelines.

Back in Sept., she attended the Eagles season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil while sporting an enormous rock. Whew!

You can also catch the unproblematic pro in Prime Video’s 3-part Evolution of the Black Quarterback Docuseries hosted by retired superstar QB Mike Vick who explores the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field.

The star-powered series pays homage to the rich history of Black quarterbacks while celebrating the progress of the ever-evolving QB position through interviews with influential Black QBs including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon, and more.

Check out the trailer for the docuseries (now streaming on Prime Video) below:

What was your reaction to Jalen’s chain? Do you think the Eagles are going in the Super Bowl? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Jalen’s glacier-sized chain on the flip.