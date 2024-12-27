Santa’s Favorites: The Hottest Holiday Thirst Traps Of 2024

You know we had to gift you the hottest thirst traps and treats that lit up the gram while spreading holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of year.

This year, we swooned over sexy sleighs from Saweetie, Rubi Rose, and more with Ciara extending her sleigh streak on the gram just days after stunning at SKIMS’ flagship opening in New York City.

Styled by Marni with $1,845 Paris Texas Mongolian stiletto boots, the FINE mother of 4 shined alongside La La, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Nia Long, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian, and more at the star-studded affair.

Kardashian, who was nursing an injury while serving one-legged realness at the event, spoke with WWD about the physical location (previously home to Versace), designed by Rafael de Cárdenas

“When we started Skims, we obviously had high hopes, but I never thought of retail and how that would look.…We were very focused on direct-to-consumer and everything online. So a Fifth Avenue store exceeds all of the expectations that I had,” she said.

At this point, it’s clear SKIMS is a power player in the shapewear space with a bold strategy that includes showcasing iconic baddies like Nia Long modeling the products.

“I am absolutely a fan of the brand. I have purchased my own Skims online many times,” said Long in an exclusive interview with WWD. “I think Kim [Kardashian] understands a woman’s body. I think she understands the pressure that women face, especially on the red carpet and when your underpinnings are correct, it just makes the wardrobe that much more beautiful.”

What was your favorite sleigh this holiday season? Do you love or hate the direction of celebrity fashion?