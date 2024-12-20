Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 75

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 75

Published on December 20, 2024

Thirst traps? We’ll drink to that!

2024 PrizePicks World Championship

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks

 

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a bustling almost-Christmas week dominated by Karen Huger’s embarrassing DUI arrest footage, Cardi and Offset getting into another toxic tusslefuffle online, Chlöe Bailey canoodling with Burna Boy in Nigeria, Jonathan Majors teaming up with Zeus for upcoming bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, Jalen Hurts’ massive diamond chain, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series after sparked engagement chatter with a stunning ring on her left hand in an Instagram Story.

In the video captured by the Shade Room, the 37-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur looked glamorous in a nude dress that highlighted her figure. While seated in a car, she confidently flaunted the sparkling ring, her blonde hair cascading around her shoulders and an iced-out chain complementing her look.

Simmons was spotted showcasing the dazzling piece at The Angel Ball on Oct. 28, an annual event supporting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation in its fight against blood cancer, as she shared in a post on Oct. 29. In another clip shared by the Shade Room, Simmons was seen sitting beside a friend, offering an even closer look at her stunning new accessory, while enjoying The Angel Ball.

While it remains uncertain if Simmons will tie the knot, the stunning star has been happily dating rapper Yo Gotti since 2022.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Shenseea delivering heat along with Kim Kardashian and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Karrueche, Dess Dior, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

