Alleged YSL Co-Founder Issues Apology For Labeling Gunna A Snitch– ‘Saying Gunna Is A Rat Was Dead A** Wrong’

Two years after Gunna accepted an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case, YSL Co-Founder Mondo retracts his snitching comments.

Before Christmas Day 2022, Atlanta rapper Gunna was released from jail after being arrested as part of the YSL RICO case. Gunna accepted an Alford Plea deal in which he pleaded guilty but maintained his innocence.

His fellow rappers immediately labeled him a “snitch” despite Gunna not implicating anyone and Lil Durk and Lil Boosie led the charge in trying to ruin his career with the allegations.

According to Rap-Up, now that time has passed YSL co-founder Mondo is admitting that he spoke about Gunna being a “rat” out of anger and he’s retracting his words.

“I’m man enough to say I should’ve never spoken about the Gunna situation because technically he didn’t rat.” Mondo wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story. “He just kinda folded under pressure & should’ve just stayed down with his mans till everything was over cause all the originals know he ain’t did nothing wasn’t even around from the beginning.”

Mondo eventually admitted Gunna was never around to know anything in the first place.

“He wasn’t going to do no real time regardless I feel bad cause now a n**** who literally is a real live rat running around the city getting glorified & ; smiling like he ain’t just send multiple n****s to jail. I was so mad & hurt at the same time that my brother going through this s**t after he turned a lot of n****s up. […] “Only reason I start talking about Gunna, but I’m a real n**** in real life ain’t no mystery in my history I’m not afraid to say when I was wrong. Saying Gunna is a rat was dead a** wrong, but I can’t take anything back. I just have to stand on what I said & take whatever comes with it. No funny s**t, I am glad Gunna out here putting the brand/label on his back,” Mondo concluded.

In the lengthy statement, he also took subliminal shots at YSL Woody, the star witness in the YSL RICO case who was a confidential informant whom Mondo labeled a “real live rat.” Footage of Woody telling everything he knew eventually surfaced online from an unidentified source.

Woody’s unpredictable testimony and behavior led to Judge Ural Glanville being recused after a secret meeting was held in an attempt to make Woody testify.

The YSL RICO case is far from over, and Gunna is proudly carrying the YSL flag and hopefully not accepting any apologies.