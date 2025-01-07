Love It Or Hate It? Will Smith Teases Potential ‘Matrix’ Project In Cryptic Instagram Post, Insiders Allege It’s Just A Super Bowl Ad

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is stirring the pot with an Instagram post teasing a potential Matrix film soon.

In 1997, Will Smith faced a gigantic decision: choosing between a starring role in Wild Wild West and The Matrix. Will went on to choose Western life, then delivered amazing tunes for the film and seemed content with his decision. Keanu Reeves went on to star as Neo in The Matrix, and all worked out for him as well.

However, what if Will could go back in time and enter The Matrix and see what life would have been like starring in the franchise? In a cryptic Instagram post, Will seemingly hints that he will go back in time soon and finally see what Neo has to say. In a teaser, the Matrix system seeks Smith’s attention, and he must respond.

The only downside to the video is that it left more questions than answers. First and foremost, what will Keanu’s role be in whatever is being teased? Reeves has the Sonic and John Wick franchises to occupy his time, but starring alongside Will Smith could tempt him.

Hollywood insiders quickly jumped on social media to calm down fans and allege it was nothing more than a Super Bowl LIX commercial. Until anything is confirmed, we can keep wishing for Will to star in a feature-length film reboot. Why not? If Hollywood is going to keep releasing remakes, why not cast actors they originally wanted in the first place?

If it’s a Super Bowl spot, at least, it’s only a little over a month until we get confirmation and can put the speculation to bed.