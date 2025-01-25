Rest Well, King: Atlanta Legend DJ Unk Dies At 43, Celebs & Fans Pay Their Respects

The city of Atlanta and hip-hop lost another legend, as “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” hitmaker DJ Unk passed away at age 43.

In hip-hop, we rarely talk about how we are robbed of seeing our legends living long enough to become old. Every generation has suffered massive losses, from Tupac and Biggie to XXXTenaction and Juice WRLD. And for the city of Atlanta, there’s been significant loss with the deaths of Takeoff and Rich Homie Quan.

According to TMZ, another Atlanta legend is gone too soon. On Friday, friends and family of “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” hitmaker DJ Unk confirmed that he passed away at 43.

The rapper’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, posted the shocking news on Facebook.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER” Sherkita wrote on Facebook.

Korey “Big Oomp” Robinson’s record label, Big Oomp Records, which signed DJ Unk, also paid tribute to the late ATL legend.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as “DJ Unk,” the organization wrote in a Jan. 24 Instagram post. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.” “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.”

DJ Unk seized the moment at the height of snap music era, claiming the crown for himself and Big Oomp Records. His track “Walk It Out” remains a staple in any southern DJ set and at every Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash. His music lives on, and it’s fair to say he delivered some of the best features from André 3000 and Jim Jones ever.

Over a decade ago, DJ Unk cemented his legacy in hip-hop. He introduced the Big Oomp and Southern Style DJs movement from a small record store off Exit 55A in Atlanta to the entire world.

May he rest in peace.