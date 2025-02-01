Will Smith To Present At 67th Grammy Awards
Big Willie Style Is Back: Will Smith To Make Grammys Appearance After Dropping New Big Sean Collaboration, ‘Beautiful Scars’
Fresh off the heels of releasing new music, Will Smith is set to make an appearance at the 67th annual Grammys on Feb 2.
The rap and film legend seems focused on making his return to music in a major way. Now he will officially take the awards stage as a presenter at music’s biggest night. Though he did perform at last year’s BET Awards, this is the first crossover award ceremony where he appeared since his infamous “moment” with Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. It’s fitting since the iconic artist won the first Grammy for rap in 1989.
Will Smith’s Post-Slap Comeback To Music Continues With A New Matrix-Themed Release
The Recording Academy seems to be on board with giving Big Willie the platform to let his fans know that he’s still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to sixteen bars. His latest offering, “Beautiful Scars,” features Big Sean and a Matrix-inspired video treatment. Movie buffs may remember that Smith was a favorite for the role of Neo before he turned down the offer. The role went to actor Keanu Reeves and the film became one of the most successful in box office history.
Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, would later star in the Matrix sequel. He’s often talked about how passing on the role is one of his only regrets in Hollywood and it seems he was determined to get an opportunity to explore the character. No word yet on whether or not he and Sean will be bringing the performance to the Grammys stage.
Will won’t be alone in his presenting duties at the Grammys as CBS also confirmed that Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, SZA, and Cardi B will also take the stage to hand out gold gramophones.
Other recently announced performers in the lineup include John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Shaboozey, and Janelle Monae. It seems like the Recording Academy is pulling out the big guns for this year’s show.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
- The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson With Stunning Shots—‘Forever’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104