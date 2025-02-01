Big Willie Style Is Back: Will Smith To Make Grammys Appearance After Dropping New Big Sean Collaboration, ‘Beautiful Scars’

Fresh off the heels of releasing new music, Will Smith is set to make an appearance at the 67th annual Grammys on Feb 2.

The rap and film legend seems focused on making his return to music in a major way. Now he will officially take the awards stage as a presenter at music’s biggest night. Though he did perform at last year’s BET Awards, this is the first crossover award ceremony where he appeared since his infamous “moment” with Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. It’s fitting since the iconic artist won the first Grammy for rap in 1989.

Will Smith’s Post-Slap Comeback To Music Continues With A New Matrix-Themed Release

The Recording Academy seems to be on board with giving Big Willie the platform to let his fans know that he’s still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to sixteen bars. His latest offering, “Beautiful Scars,” features Big Sean and a Matrix-inspired video treatment. Movie buffs may remember that Smith was a favorite for the role of Neo before he turned down the offer. The role went to actor Keanu Reeves and the film became one of the most successful in box office history.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, would later star in the Matrix sequel. He’s often talked about how passing on the role is one of his only regrets in Hollywood and it seems he was determined to get an opportunity to explore the character. No word yet on whether or not he and Sean will be bringing the performance to the Grammys stage.

Will won’t be alone in his presenting duties at the Grammys as CBS also confirmed that Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, SZA, and Cardi B will also take the stage to hand out gold gramophones.

Other recently announced performers in the lineup include John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Shaboozey, and Janelle Monae. It seems like the Recording Academy is pulling out the big guns for this year’s show.