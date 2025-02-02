2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of February 2

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Astro Overview:

This week the 4th takes center stage! We have Venus entering Aries which will highlight where we stand romantically; expect some arguments and abrupt pairings or break ups. Also on the 4th Jupiter goes direct in Gemini which makes it a great day to start new projects or at least bring together a group of people that you’ve been wishing to work with. Also note that many will find previous money blocks lifted and the road open to better and greater! Let’s find out what’s in store for your sign this week and be sure to tap in with your Moon, Jupiter and Venus signs as well!

CAPRICORN: There’s an upcoming revelation about your life and the role you play in the lives of others that will come during the next Full Moon on the 12th. One of the reasons for the delay is that you and the bearer of the news share a lack of emotional maturity, which has to shift over the coming weeks before this can be brought to light. RED FLAG: Don’t ignore your need for rest and relaxation – this year those coffees won’t cut it. SWEET SPOT: Someone’s moral code of conduct is not your concern as long as it doesn’t concern anything or anyone you have jurisdiction over.

