Porsha Williams Accuses Simon Goubadia Of Delaying Divorce Process With ‘Abusive Litigation’, Simon Says–‘Wrongdoing Doesn’t Last Forever’

Just weeks before the #RHOA premiere, Porsha Williams is accusing Simon Guobadia of trying to delay their divorce proceedings and hurt her career with a new “retaliatory” legal filing. Simon, however, is clapping back with a not-so-cryptic post about a “thief.”

“Wrongdoing doesn’t last forever, and consequences are inevitable,” wrote Simon.

Porsha Williams’ Legal Team Takes New Action Against Simon Guobadia

As previously reported, Porsha, 43, and Simon, 60, have been embroiled in a legal battle following Porsha’s decision to file for divorce after 15 months of marriage. She initially sought to enforce their prenuptial agreement, while Simon attempted to have it invalidated. Since then, Simon has sued Porsha for defamation—alleging she claimed he suffers from erectile dysfunction—and recently blasted her and Bravo for a scene in the Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer that hinted he was a scammer.

InTouchWeekly reports that their latest dispute involves Simon’s attempt to overturn a court order allowing Porsha to film RHOA inside their former $7 million marital home. Porsha was granted temporary exclusive use of the residence in November 2024, with the court affirming her unrestricted right to film there. However, Simon later petitioned the court to reconsider, arguing he was entitled to a hearing before the ruling. Porsha has since filed to have his petition dismissed.

Her attorney, Randall Kessler, defended the ruling, stating:

“The court’s Order Permitting Filming in the Marital Residence is both just and equitable under the circumstances. Preventing Wife from filming her day-to-day activities and lifestyle in the marital residence, over which she has exclusive possession, use, and occupancy, is neither reasonable nor fair.”

He further argued that restricting Porsha from filming would unfairly impact her career, which is closely tied to her public persona.

According to InTouchWeekly, Porsha and her legal team have also accused Simon of “abusive litigation,” alleging that he is deliberately prolonging the divorce process in retaliation for her insistence on enforcing the prenup. In court filings, Kessler claimed:

“Since Wife’s initiation of the instant divorce matter and insistence on the enforcement of the Prenuptial Agreement, Husband has engaged in a campaign of bad-faith and abusive litigation all targeted at retaliating against Wife with the goal of intentionally restricting her ability to earn a living, expand her career, and establish independence from Husband.”

Kessler further pointed out that both Porsha and Simon participated in reality TV throughout their relationship, including filming inside their marital home, making Simon’s objections appear retaliatory.

Porsha maintains that Simon is using the legal system to obstruct and harass her, describing his actions as “an abusive approach to the legal process.”

Simon has since responded with an Instagram post about justice and a “thief.”

“I think a man with a college degree and 35 years of professional and business experience can read a prenup and knows what it says,” wrote Simon on IG with the hashtags, “#Everydayforthethief #onedayfortheowner,”

In the caption, he added,

“The saying “Every day for the thief, one day for the owner” means that while a thief may get away with wrongdoing for a long time, eventually, they will be caught or face justice. It highlights the idea that dishonesty or crime might seem to go unpunished for a while, but sooner or later, the rightful owner (or justice) will prevail. It’s a reminder that wrongdoing doesn’t last forever, and consequences are inevitable.”