Mess In The Name Of Love: Offset Seemingly Sends Shots At Cardi B In New Track Released On Valentine’s Day

Offset is committed to letting the world know how much he doesn’t miss his ex-wife Cardi B.

The former Migos member released a visualizer for his new track ‘Ten’ in which he seemingly narrates his thoughts on a former lover.

“She bad, but she bad for a n***a too / You gon’ have to f**k ’bout 10 more n****s to get over me,” he says on the song’s chorus.

He continues with the jabs,

“I hit two bad h**s last night, they wanna rerun / I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n***a, ease on.”

Before adding,

“I ain’t sorry ’bout s**t, what you talmbout? / You knew a n***a was a dog like a Rottweiler / So many h**s, I do the most when I’m out.”

Offset does take time to take accountability on the track by admitting to infidelity.

“It’s a big difference / I was just f**king the b***hes, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b***hes and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”

The bad blood between the two doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. Over the holiday season, Cardi alleged that Offset didn’t buy their children any Christmas gifts to spite her.

“You wanna see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday, your newborn,” she vented on X Spaces. “You love your kids so much and you ain’t bought them s**t for Christmas. You came to New York to buy your other kids gifts, but you ain’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me.”

Nonetheless, they both seem to be moving on with their romantic lives. Cardi was seen hanging with NFL baller Stefon Diggs, who she denied being connected to though it was rumored they began seeing each other before she was separated from Offset. Her soon-to-be ex-husband has been spending his time with Atlanta model Melanie Jayda.