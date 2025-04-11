Iman Shumpert Breaks Silence On ‘Hurtful’ Teyana Taylor Court Filings, Denies Leaking Divorce Documents

See what Iman Shumpert revealed about the “hurtful” split from Teyana Taylor and her accusations that he leaked divorce details after the flip.

“We had great years, you know what I’m saying? Like, great years together. So, it’s like, I can’t let this now cause it to be like now I’m throwing negative stuff […] Something happened, they discussing it, but that happened a year ago. Y’all still discussing it, discuss it,” he continued.

The former pro player said that he never let the public narratives dictate much of his life back when things were good for him and Teyana. Now, he feels the same way amid the fallout from their split.

“We’ve been divorced a year now. We got joint custody of the kids… so it’s cool now. It’s nothing wrong with that,” he calmly confessed. And when it comes to social media and entertainment platforms still bringing up the split, unbothered Iman told TT Torrez, “I’m really good at not caring. It’s like my super power.”

On Thursday, April 10, Iman discussed moving on after his NBA career and messy divorce from Teyana Taylor on the Tap In With TT podcast. He couldn’t dive into any legal details about the split because their divorce is sealed, but he opened up about the public drama amid his ex’s allegations that he purposefully leaked details of their settlement after making the divorce filing public .

Iman Shumpert is breaking his silence on the “hurtful” court filings from Teyana Taylor and reacting to the continued divorce settlement speculation. “Our beef is our beef, but y’all don’t even know the beef,” he said about the social media shade.

Iman Shumpert Opens Up About The “Hurtful” Part Of His Split

TT added that so many people grew invested in the former relationship after following the love story through their social media and TV show. She asked if reliving those moments ever “triggers” Iman.

“Not really. I mean… Some of the filings after was hurtful to see,” he said with a shrug. “Other than that, people discussed the good stuff all the time. We put it out there… so I can’t tell them, ‘Don’t discuss the bad!’ I gotta let that rock,” he explained.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Teyana’s filings alleged that Iman repeatedly showed “a clear disregard for the safety” of their daughters, Junie, 9, and Rue Rose, 4. She claimed that Iman was “under the influence” while caring for them more than once. In one alleged incident, he put the kids in a rideshare unaccompanied and traveled separately to the United Center in Chicago.

While the Internet instigators don’t get to Iman, he recalled when a comment did actually hit close to home because it came from his hometown.

“I don’t think I got mad once until somebody from Chicago did it. Like, Chicago ain’t allowed to do that […] Shut y’all a** up! We don’t do that!” he clarified, putting Chi-Town on notice.

As far as another walk down the aisle or even falling in love again, Iman is reluctant. Instead, he’s focused on his own growth and taking care of his two kids. Right now, romance isn’t something that The Chi star is “searching for,” like when he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, Teyana is Lion King coupled up with Mufasa morsel, Aaron Pierre. The stunning stars left “no grey area” when they hard launched as dates at the 2025 Academy Awards.

In January, they sparked romance rumors when spotted together at the ABFF honors. In addition to moving on with a new man, she’s over the old news about her divorce settlement, which recently resurfaced on social media.

The fed-up and fine One Battle After Another star clapped back at comments calling her a “gold digger” and claiming she tried to put Iman in jail. She suspected that he played a role in divulging those details to make it look like she took all of his assets. “Some people are ok with looking bad as long as you look worse,” she said while asserting she “protected that man” before, during, and after the divorce.

Hopefully, the estranged exes are in a good place, as Iman Shumpert claimed.