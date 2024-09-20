Amber Rose & Iman Shumpert’s Beach Pics Spark Romance Rumors, Teyana Taylor’s Friend Claims Conservative Cake-Clapping Began During His Marriage

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose were spotted looking cozy on the beach together, and despite claims that they’re strictly platonic, Teyana Taylor‘s friend alleged he cheated with the MAGA model while still “good and married.”

Amber’s political pandering has kept her in the news lately, but now her personal life is making headlines again. On Wednesday, MEGA’s cameras clocked the influencer and Iman laughing, smoking, and soaking up the sun together in Miami. The images quickly raised questions about whether they were the newest celebrity couple on the horizon, and social media wasn’t feeling it.

Iman Shumpert And Amber Rose Are Seemingly Single, But Does She Plan To Keep It That Way After Swearing Off Dating?

The romance rumors didn’t seem like a leap since Iman and Amber are both reportedly single following Iman’s dramatic divorce from Teyana Taylor. Despite previously popping out with Chris Rock, Amber hasn’t dated anyone since her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards, started smashing Cher to senior citizen smithereens. However, the bald baddie swore off dating as “f***king gross” after her former boo’s shocking rebound.

Apparently, Amber is still standing on solo dolo business because TMZ reports she and Iman are perfectly platonic. An unnamed source says the pair became friends after starring in the same season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition and have remained close ever since. Ironically, the only “gross” man Amber has time for is Donald Trump.

The RNC speaker recently doubled down on Trump’s trifling false claims about Haitian immigrants stealing and “eating pets” in Springfield, Ohio. Although JD Vance proudly admitted he’d continue “creating stories” like that for the campaign and owners found the original viral missing cat safely at home, Amber is still securing that “Black job” bag.

“That’s not racist when something is true,” she told TMZ.

Well, keep that same energy the next time Joseline Hernandez calls you a Karen!

It seemed like there was nothing to see here between two famous friends. However, Teyana Taylor’s friend claims Iman creeped with the conservative while he was still married. Check out how D’Asia Nicole clapped back in the comments online after the flip!