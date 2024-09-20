Celebrity

Iman Shumpert Accused Of Previously Cheating With Amber Rose

Amber Rose & Iman Shumpert’s Beach Pics Spark Romance Rumors, Teyana Taylor’s Friend Claims Conservative Cake-Clapping Began During His Marriage

Published on September 20, 2024

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose were spotted looking cozy on the beach together, and despite claims that they’re strictly platonic, Teyana Taylor‘s friend alleged he cheated with the MAGA model while still “good and married.”

Amber Rose x Iman Shumpert x Teyana Taylor

Source: Bill Clark/Prince Williams/Michael Buckner / Getty

Amber’s political pandering has kept her in the news lately, but now her personal life is making headlines again. On Wednesday, MEGA’s cameras clocked the influencer and Iman laughing, smoking, and soaking up the sun together in Miami. The images quickly raised questions about whether they were the newest celebrity couple on the horizon, and social media wasn’t feeling it.

Iman Shumpert And Amber Rose Are Seemingly Single, But Does She Plan To Keep It That Way After Swearing Off Dating?

The romance rumors didn’t seem like a leap since Iman and Amber are both reportedly single following Iman’s dramatic divorce from Teyana Taylor. Despite previously popping out with Chris Rock, Amber hasn’t dated anyone since her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards, started smashing Cher to senior citizen smithereens. However, the bald baddie swore off dating as “f***king gross” after her former boo’s shocking rebound.

Apparently, Amber is still standing on solo dolo business because TMZ reports she and Iman are perfectly platonic. An unnamed source says the pair became friends after starring in the same season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition and have remained close ever since. Ironically, the only “gross” man Amber has time for is Donald Trump.

The RNC speaker recently doubled down on Trump’s trifling false claims about Haitian immigrants stealing and “eating pets” in Springfield, Ohio. Although JD Vance proudly admitted he’d continue “creating stories” like that for the campaign and owners found the original viral missing cat safely at home, Amber is still securing that “Black job” bag.

“That’s not racist when something is true,” she told TMZ.

Well, keep that same energy the next time Joseline Hernandez calls you a Karen!

It seemed like there was nothing to see here between two famous friends. However, Teyana Taylor’s friend claims Iman creeped with the conservative while he was still married. Check out how D’Asia Nicole clapped back in the comments online after the flip!

Teyana Taylor’s Friend, D’Asia Nicole, Accuses Iman Shumpert Of “Sneaky S**t” With Amber Rose While He Was Still “Good & Married”

"A Thousand And One" Sundance Premiere

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

The rumor control about about Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose didn’t last long. The beach date could’ve been an innocent outing without any PDA at all. However, Teyana Taylor’s friend entered the chat to allege that the reality TV roommates are more than friends and it started long before his divorce. Yikes!

D’Asia Nicole sounded off in the comments of The Shade Room‘s Instagram post to check the claims that Iman and Amber are only friends. She not only accused Iman of cheating with the Slut Walk founder, D’Asia also aired them out for allegedly doing “sneaky s**t” together while on the same yacht as Teyana and her kids during a holiday party.

“This is so funny to me because when we were on the boat on New Years Eve you & your friends villainized me for peeping the sneaky s**t that was going on while Teyana & her kids was on that same boat… and I was right! This proves my point, then you want to be crying a river on that girl phone the next day,” D’Asia wrote.

The “Rose In Harlem” singer tried to keep their relationship issues private, even attempting to file for divorce anonymously. However, while Teyana continues “taking the high road” for her family, the NYC entrepreneur tagged in on her friend’s behalf.

“My friend has been nothing but graceful this whole time but you played a f**king game. Teyana, I’m so sorry that [it] got this deep, but I’m tired of taking the high road. You’ve done everything in your power to save this man and his image.”

And D’Asia claims to have receipts to back up the tea she’s spilling.

“@amber rose I wish you would deny it for these blogs because I recorded the whole conversation! y’all making excuses about him being single but he was good & married when this s**t started. Corny asf!”

Do you think Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert are really just friends or were on “sneaky s**t” all along like Teyana Taylor’s friend claimed?

