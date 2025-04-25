Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 92

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 92

Published on April 25, 2025

Well, hello there.

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by buzz over Ryan Coogler’s soul-stirrin,’ genre-blurrin’ spectacular Sinners, Shannon Sharpe getting caught up in a messy lawsuit, Tina Knowles revealing what lead to her divorce from Richard Lawson, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after setting thee stage ABLAZE at Coachella.

The Hot Girl Coach treated fans to a delicious sampler platter of hard rock to baddie-on-baddie action with the spicy debut performance of “Spin” with Victoria Monét.

“Thank you SO much for inviting me to share this special moment!! 🥹 been planning this since thanksgiving!” wrote Monét under their viral photo on Instagram.

“I’m honored to be among the line up of power house women you brought to the stage with you! I admire you all SO much! @ciara @queenlatifah WOW!!! 🤎 so grateful

CONGRATULATIONS MEG YOU KILLED IT!!”

In addition to high-energy choreography, Megan put on for Black Women’s History Month by performing “Name Callin’ Part II” with Queen Latifah who reminded everyone that she’s STILL very much THAT RAP QUEEN.

Next up was Ciara, who popped out for a mashup of Meg’s “Rock Steady” with her classic hit “Goodies” while proving she still has IT at 39-years-young.

The two shared a huge hug as the “Ecstasy” singer announced how proud she was of thee Stallion, bringing Megan to tears.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Monaleo and Ari Fletcher and giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lexi Williams, Ayisha Diaz, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

