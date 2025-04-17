Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 91

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 91

Published on April 17, 2025

You know why we’re here

Lori Harvey Partners With REVOLVE To Launch Her New Brand, Yevrah Swim, At Villa Fiona In Hollywood

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Rihanna teasing A$AP Rocky wedding, Megan Thee Stallion bringing Houston heat to the Coachella desert, Gayle King clapping back at Blue Origin space flight critics online, Ray-J and Princess Love seemingly spinning the block for the millionth time, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after serving savory yammms on the gram.

The “Snooze” singer delivered the goods ahead of her highly anticipated Grand National Tour with work husband Kendrick Lamar that kicks off this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fans can expect to see products from the singer’s new beauty line, Not Beauty, featuring lip glosses, creams, liners, and more that will be exclusively available at her Grand National Tour pop-up activations.

With multiple Grammy wins and a Super Bowl performance in an already epic year, SZA recently sat down with Jennifer Hudson to dish about her work bestie Kendrick, and more.

“I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she shared.

“One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.” Kendrick out here giving masterclass-level advice for FREE, where can we sign up?!”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

