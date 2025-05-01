RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Believes Brit Eady Should’ve Been Booted By Bravo ‘On The Spot’ Over Gun Threat

Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on the #RHOA “whips and pistols” proclamation that happened before an explicit photo scandal, and she’s not holding back. “That should have been nipped in the bud immediately, it would have been on Potomac!’ said the Reasonably Shady co-host.

Source:

During a recent episode of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Potomac OG gave her unfiltered opinion on the heated confrontation between Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kenya Moore, and newcomer, Brit Eady, which has dominated headlines and social media for weeks.

As previously reported, after a dinner dilemma where Kenya called her a “peasant,” an angry Brit was heard saying, “I had to let that b*** know, don’t play with me, b***. Kenya, her little ditzy a** , like b**** play that s*** in front of the cameras, don’t play that with me. I don’t play them games, I got whips, pistols, everything.”

According to Gizelle, while verbal jabs are par for the course in the world of Housewives, Brit’s response to Kenya’s insult crossed a major line that should’ve resulted in immediate termination.

“If one is gone, they both should be gone. If one is there, they both should be there,” Bryant said on Virtual Reali-Tea referring to Kenya’s exit from the show. “We had Kenya, who called Pistol Girl a ‘peasant.’ But that’s kind of like a rite of passage,” she quipped. “Kenya has probably called me a peasant, and I’m not even on the show.”

But while Gizelle brushed off the insult as typical Housewives banter, she drew a hard line at Brit’s reaction.

“And that was turned into ‘I’m going to get a pistol.’ That’s like…wow,” she said. “That’s someone who hadn’t even been with Bravo for 30 days at that point.”

She stated that Brit should have received a pink slip, and the subsequent explicit photo scandal following the gun threat would have been avoided. Furthermore, she is confident that immediate action would have been taken on #RHOP.

“She should have been fired on the spot,” she declared. “So, we never would have gotten to the haircare moment. That should have been nipped in the bud immediately. It would have been on Potomac, I can say that.”

Gizelle didn’t just talk Brit Eady, however, she also spilled on her fellow flute holder, Mia Thornton’s #RHOP exit.

Source: Charles Sykes

According to Gizzy, she won’t miss Mia’s lies.

“What I won’t miss is like me talking to her and me trying to figure out her lies,” Gizelle said bluntly. “Is it not a lie? What’s true? What’s not true? I don’t need a jigsaw puzzle.”

The comments follow Mia’s confirmation of her exit from the Bravo series, which has been marked by a tumultuous few seasons filled with personal drama and cast tension that peaked when Gizelle called her a “horrible mother.”

While Gizelle didn’t seem too broken up about Mia’s exit, she did acknowledge that her departure could open the door for her fellow green-eyed bandit to return.

When the hosts asked whether this could pave the way for her longtime bestie, Robyn Dixon, to reclaim a spot on the show, Gizelle was quick to show support.

Source: Jocelyn Prescod

“Do we want her back? Yes, okay,” she said enthusiastically. “I don’t see why she wouldn’t be [down]—like she’d be there with her girlfriend.”

What do YOU think about Robyn potentially returning to #RHOP amid Mia Thornton’s exit?

Watch Gizelle on Virtual Reali-Tea below!