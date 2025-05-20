DDG Dragged For Reaction Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle
DDG Dragged For Doubling Down On Streaming Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle, Claps Back At ‘Meat Riding’ Ray J & Soulja Boy
Unconvincingly unbothered DDG is taking “no days off” amid his custody battle and abuse allegations from Halle Bailey, but social media users say that’s nothing to brag about.
With not one, but two legal battles on his hands, DDG is putting on a brave face for his internet fans. On Friday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to make light of the situation with his ex, Halle, and their son, Halo. “I’ll forever be that n***a.. I’m sorry.” i’m chillin btw…i have no worries. streaming later on, no days off!” he wrote with a winking emoji. If you say so, Darryl!
DDG wants to keep working as legal expenses pile up these days, but this statement wasn’t exactly a good look either. As BOSSIP previously reported, a court granted Halle a restraining order against DDG after allegations of abuse and harassment, including slamming her head into a steering wheel so hard that it chipped her tooth.
The Little Mermaid star submitted photos of bruises and her chipped tooth as evidence in the request for a restraining order. She also included screenshots of an alleged text from DDG bragging that he arrived and entered her home uninvited and sent her a photo of her bed with an intimidating and accusatory text, “now I know what u been on lol.”
Halle also alleged that when DDG complained online about Halle denying him visitation because she and Halo were sick, the aspiring rapper verbally abused her. Her complaint also stated the incident turned physical, with him destroying her Ring camera and throwing her phone out of his car window. He added to the public scrutiny and backlash by releasing a song called “Don’t Take My Son.”
The court also granted the singer temporary sole custody of their one-year-old son. While this seems like an ideal time to regroup and maybe rebrand, DDG apparently isn’t letting up on the social media shenanigans. That includes beefing with other men accused of abuse and toxic relationships with their partners.
Hit the flip!
