Bobby Brown Sparks Internet Outrage In Michael Jackson Debate

Bobby Brown Ignites Gumby Fade Fury Over Whether Usher Or Chris Brown Is ‘Today’s Michael Jackson’, Blasts Britney Spears

Published on April 19, 2025

Social media is in shambles after Bobby Brown declared whether Usher or Chris Brown is “today’s Michael Jackson” and claimed Britney Spears “butchered” the cover of “My Prerogative.”

No one (besides maybe Jaqueeeeeeeees) was coming for Bobby Bown’s crown as the King of R&B until he weighed in on the debate about whether Chris Brown or Usher is most like Mike. The OG bad boy is causing controversy again after his latest interview on Club Shay Shay. Despite his thoughts on the claim to the King of Pop’s throne, Brown has love for everyone in the game… except Britney Spears’ “butchering” of his hit, “My Prerogative.” And her fans are furious!

Bobby Brown Reignites “Today’s Michael Jackson” Debate By Declaring He’s #TeamBreezy

On Wednesday, Brown appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s hit podcast to discuss his epic career and talk about music today. As someone who followed in Jackson’s footsteps and knew his family well at the height of the icon’s fame, Brown had an expert opinion on the viral debate. He’s undeniably #TeamBreezy for the MJ comparisons.

“I would go with Chris Brown. Chris Brown is a dancer, singer, slash great entertainer. He goes out there and he does the ultimate stuff onstage and you just have to love him. Usher is also a great entertainer, but I gotta go with Chris on being as close to Michael as anybody could ever get,” he explained.

After Breezy’s troubled past littered with more than a decade of abuse and assault allegations, some critics may never “separate the art from the artist.” However, Brown considers him a singular talent when it comes to putting on a show. That’s high praise from one of the greats who was also one of Jackson’s peers.

Bobby Brown Was One Of Usher’s Biggest Inspirations And Earliest Supporters

Unc asked Brown how he feels about Usher crediting him as a muse for his career. The New Edition alum revealed he mentored the “Confessions” crooner in the early days. Similar to how Jackson took Brown under his wing, the “Roni” rebel helped Usher get established as a rising star.

“I’ve known Usher since he was 12. Seeing his growth in the industry, how he’s handled himself with class and takes care of his business, I’m really proud of him,” Brown said. “My security guard brought him around the studio. He was always around to learn what this thing of ours is all about.”

Some people respected Brown’s opinion, but others questioned his judgment and whether it was purely about talent.

If that opinion didn’t start enough drama, Brown dragged Britney Spears’ take on his hit song, “My Prerogative.”

Check out Bobby Brown’s beef with Britney Spears’ cover after the flip.

