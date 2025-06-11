Celebrity

Social Media Swoons Over Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre's Baeship

Can You Feel The Love Tonight? Social Media Swoons Over Aaron Pierre & Teyanaaa, Supports Purrrfect Pair With Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More

Published on June 11, 2025

Aaron Pierre and Teyanaaa!

ABFF Honors 2025

Source: Aaron J. Thornton/ABFF Honors

Social media is swooning over Aaron Pierre and Teyanaaa‘s confirmed swoonship that naturally became a trending topic when the purrrfect pair was spotted boo’d up at this year’s star-studded BET Awards in La La Land.

As previously reported, the internet has been in shambles since footage surfaced of the two sweetly smooching at Pierre’s birthday party.

“My bestie did her BIG ONE for her man, her man, her man! I just love you guys,” the text on the video read from a birthday party attendee. “Look at the smiles. The surprise, the FaceTime calls of her planning it downnnn. Love love love.”

In an Instagram post captioned “Thirty-Won!” the actor reflected on the milestone with gratitude, giving thanks to God for another year of life and personal growth.

“Father God, Thank you for blessing me with another year. Another opportunity to evolve, grow, mature and refine. All the light is You; the missteps are mine,” Pierre wrote.

He also took a moment to shower his “one of one,” Teyana, with appreciation for orchestrating what he called a “beautiful day.”

Speaking to GQ, Teyana returned the favor by showering Aaron with praise for his involvement in her upcoming Escape Room album.

“He damn near EP’ed the album,” she revealed. “He’s so on top of it and so involved and so passionate in regards to the album. He would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that melody right there? That was fire.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I thought nobody was going to notice that.'”

Check out the trailer for the album below:

For those catching up on the budding baeship, Aaron and Teyana first sparked dating rumors in January before Teyana seemingly confirmed their coupledom with a post-Oscars Instagram post.

Back in February, the two were spotted together at the ABFF Honors where Pierre was recognized with a prestigious award with Teyana by his side.

Before that, the two were spotted at the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles.

Have you been heart-eyed over Aaron and Teyana’s relationship? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their purrrfect pairing on the flip.

