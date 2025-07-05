Ballin’ Like My Sister: Angel Reese Celebrates Her Brother, Julian, Signing With The Lakers

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

WNBA star Angel Reese has another reason to celebrate, and this time it’s the success of her little brother, Julian Reese.

The younger Reese baller went undrafted but scored a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Delayed but not denied!

Julian was a standout at the University of Maryland and helped carry his team to the Big 10 Tournament. The Terapins were defeated by the Michigan Wolverines on a last second layup in the Sweet Sixteen. Nonetheless, three players from the No. 4 seeded team are headed to the NBA alongside the six-foot-nine power forward Reese.

He has some pretty big shoes to fill as his sister, Angel, has already etched her name in WNBA history books, and it’s only her second season. Reese has set the record for double-doubles and continues to add to her scoring skillset while dominating below the basket and leading the league in rebounds. She has also leveraged her skill on the court into countless brand deals across several industries. But she’s also excelling in her role as big sister by giving Julian some much-needed game as he makes the jump from college to the pros.

“You’ve got to maximize it because you don’t get these opportunities twice. I told him to show up first and make sure you’re at the front of the line for drills,” she told reporters during a press conference. “He doesn’t have the opportunity to slack off. He has to maximize it and really push through and really show his all, because it’s now or never. I think he has a really great opportunity, especially with the Lakers and what they need in the front court. I text him everyday…I’m really happy for him and proud of him.”

There haven’t been many brother-sister WNBA and NBA duos, in fact there are only three active ones in the leagues today and only six-ever. The Reese siblings have an opportunity to make big bucks in business deals by leveraging their family basketball story. The pair’s mother was also a dominant collegiate athlete who, undoubtedly, passed down her love of the game to her talented children.

Julian will have a chance to start proving himself during the NBA’s annual Summer League games as the Lakers are set to take on several teams with top ranked rookies including the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Reese will face-off against the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, and will have the chance to suit up with his teammates Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, who will also be part of the Lakers’ Summer League roster.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Reese will play alongside NBA legend Lebron James when the next season commences. Rumors have been swirling that the future Hall of Famer could be headed out of Los Angeles in search of another Larry O’Brien trophy for his award case. If true, the elder James could be playing for his fourth team before his career ends. Nonetheless, we are excited to see Angel’s courtside looks at Staples Center when she shows up to cheer on her baby brother!