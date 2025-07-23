Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3

Hotter than a june bug in July!

We’re back with another helpin’ of purrrty darlins who turned heads while serving a whole heap of slay at Yeehaw Yoncé‘s world-stoppin,’ stadium-rockin’ Cowboy Carter Tour.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ spectacular recently moseyed on down to Queen Bey’s hometown Houston before stopping in Atlanta for an electric 4-night run with surprise guest Jay Z.

Proving, once again, that she’s the standard for live entertainment, Bey delivered a dazzling array of musical sequences, cinematic interludes, dance breaks, and custom looks while showing her appreciation to the sold out Atlanta crowd.

At one point, she looked visibly overwhelmed by the deafening crowd energy that exploded at her every move during the epic 3-hour show.

Twanklin’ and glistenin’ in their rodeo best, A-Town’s flyest showed up and showed out in razzle-bedazzled getups with many famous fans including Monica, Tyler Perry, Lori Harvey, and more in the building.

With sold out shows every night, the Queen rustled up a citywide bustle that boosted the local restaurant scene while she was in town.

According to Toast data, per Fox 5, restaurants experienced a 14% increase in sales at midnight with a jump of 26% at 1 a.m. and 40% jump at 4 a.m.

Brunch sales also got a boost with a 26% spike for breakfast platters and burritos. Whew, one could say the boots were definitely on the ground at brunch!

What’s your favorite moment from the Tour? Do you think Act III is Rock, Gospel, classic R&B or a Destiny’s Child album? Tell us down below and enjoy another helpin’ of gallery of purrrty darliins on the flip.