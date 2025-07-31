Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106

You deserve!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Coach Prime and Karrueche’s internet-shattering ‘hard-launch,’ RHOP star Mia Thornton sparking Bobby V romance rumors, Shannon Sharpe losing his cushy ESPN gig, Keke Palmer serving vintage Versace elegance at The Pickup premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Teedra Moses making her return to the series after baddie-ing up the beach in a now-viral post.

This comes after the ‘Be Your Girl’ singer served legsss, hipsss, and bawdeee during her headlining appearance at HBCU Springcoming’s 10th Anniversary School Daze event in Birmingham, Alabama.

In the video, Moses can be seen doing the wildly popular “Boots On The Ground” dance while looking thicker than cold grits at the tender age of 48.

Naturally, social media spiraled into swoonlivion over the seasoned stunner who celebrated the 20th Anniversary of classic debut album Complex Simplicity with a stellar Tiny Desk performance last November.

Dressed in red (as a nod to her iconic dress on the Complex Simplicity cover), the gorgeous vibestress restored that mid-2000s R&B feeling with timeless jams, “Backstroke,” “You’ll Never Find (A Better Woman),” and both versions (the original and Kaytranada remix) of fan-favorite, “Be Your Girl.”

Check out the performance below:

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Angela Simmons giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Lennox, Dulce Moon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.