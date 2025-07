Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by broadcast bombshell Taylor Rooks’ surprise wedding, the WNBA’s buzzy All-Star weekend, Yeehaw Yoncé’s A-Town hoedown, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after setting St. Lucia Carnival ablaze.

The “Have Mercy” singer reunited with the famed Legends Carnival Band—St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP collective—for more fabulously feathered festivities on one of the Caribbean’s prettiest islands.

Based on a series of viral videos, a timeeee was had by the 27-year-old star who shattered social media with her cake-shaking shenanigans at the buzzy celebration.

When she wasn’t partying from dawn until nightfall, Bailey was enjoying her stay at Windjammer Landing—a luxurious coastal escape that “evokes the timeless allure of a Mediterranean village reimagined in Saint Lucian splendor.”

Spanning 65 lush acres, the exclusive St. Lucian enclave offers elegant villas, six pools, seven gourmet restaurants, thrilling watersports, and vibrant nightly entertainment.

With amazing vibes and heavenly accommodations, it’s easy to see why Chlöe pops out for St. Lucia Carnival every year.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Teyana Taylor and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kayla Nicole, Angela Simmons, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.