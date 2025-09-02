Life After Lockup: Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Made Her Grand Exit From Jail

Clankity clank! Reality fans are buzzing over the early release of Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger who made her grand exit from jail while #RHOP cameras were reportedly rolling.

ABC 7 was live on the scene s Huger, 62, was released from Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center after being sentenced to two years, with one year suspended, for a DUI arrest.

After leaving the detention facility, Karen hopped in a black Escalade and waved to reporters before being whisked away.

This comes after the reality star was sentenced to two years with one year suspended for her FOURTH DUI marking the bitter end to her now-infamous DUI case.

Prior to her sentencing, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice, citing her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

But the judge wasn’t buying it, and ruled that Huger has 30 days to appeal.

It’s also safe to say the viral footage of Huger’s embarrassing DIU arrest played a major part in the judge’s decision ahead of Huger being found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, according to PEOPLE.

The footage from the arrest was released after being played for the jury in court, showing Huger being questioned by cops after the car accident. Karen can be seen struggling to get words out as she tries to convince police that she didn’t have much to drink, which they immediately shut down.

At one point, one of the officers can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***” in the footage.

If that looks bad, things somehow got worse when a detained Karen mumbled about multiple topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine”–no, seriously. Also, WHAT???

Naturally, fans erupted over Karen’s drunken behavior that went from really bad to tragic real quick.

Following the incident back in March, the 61-year-old was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, along with recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Do you think Karen learned her lesson this time? Are you excited about Karen’s return in the new season of RHOP? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Karen’s grand exit from jail on the flip.