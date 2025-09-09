WHOOPTY DOO! More Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Chatty Patty Chronicles

Everybody’s still buzzing over Young Thug’s now-infamous leaked jail calls saga-turned-hilarious promo tour currently dominating feeds across social media.

What started as a mysterious series of leaks seemingly meant to embarrass the rapper turned into a media circus that made its way to Big Bank’s Perspektives With Bank podcast.

In the now-viral episode, Thug can be seen venting about various hot topics like his relationship with ex-BFF Gunna, his very unpopular view on serving life in prison, and more in unintentionally hilarious soundbites currently making their rounds across the internet.

Check out the full episode below:

This comes after the ‘Money On Money’ rapper lashed out at everyone from Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Andre 3000, former BFF Gunna, and GloRilla who was allegedly called “ugly” and disrespected for her looks during a messy conversation with his boo thang, Mariah the Scientist.

In the most viral of the calls, Thugger can be heard saying not-so-nice things about GloRilla who swiftly clapped back, pointing out the irony of his comments by tweeting, “Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.”

Naturally, Thug apologized amid a firestorm of slander over his comments, claiming he didn’t mean it and that he was just having a hard time behind bars.

What’s your favorite Young Thug quotable (so far)? Do you think it’s a wrap between Thugger and Mariah? Tell us down below and peep more hilarious tweets, memes, and more from Young Thug’s tea-spilling tirades on the flip.