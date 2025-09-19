Kanye West & Kris Jenner Fight About Mental Health In New Doc
Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’
A new documentary shockingly reveals Kanye West screamed in ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s face about his mental health, saying he’d rather die than take his meds. In His Name follows several tumultuous years of Ye’s life, marked by creative controversies, fallout with friends and family, and backlash from the public as he appeared to spiral personally and professionally.
On Friday, Sept. 19, In His Name debuted on 1,000 screens across the U.S. in a distribution deal with AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters. “Immersed in Kanye West (Ye’s) world of extremes for 6 years, Nico Ballesteros documented over 3,000 hours, bearing witness to brilliance, breakdowns, triumphs, turmoil, paranoia, and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world,” the synopsis states.
It’s no surprise to anyone who has followed Ye’s social media saga that an intimate look at his life since 2018 includes the clashes leading up to his 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian, fights with her family, and disputes about his mental health. The former couple shares four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
In His Name Shows Ye Losing His Temper With Kris Jenner About His Medication & Hospitalization
The Shade Room reports that during a heated argument about Ye’s mental health, matriarch Kris Jenner breaks into tears as he screams at the top of his lungs.
“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s**t. And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated. I would rather be dead than be on medication.”
“No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit. And if you want to go online, that’s 50% of what people say, at least! Or am I lying?” he pressed, getting increasingly upset.
As the 69-year-old begins to say, “It does not matter,” Ye jumps up and down with balled fists, repeatedly shouting, “It does matter!”
In the doc, Kris tearfully clarifies, “‘It matters to us, and you. It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye.”
When Ye asks if Kris had an effect on his mental health, she admits that she did.
“Yes! I’m saying yes, and I love you! I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you. And I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you,” she pleaded.
Another moment from In His Name shows a confrontation that goes very differently between Ye and Michael Che.
Check out the tense moment following Ye’s 2018 MAGA rant on SNL and fan reactions after the flip.
Critics Clock That Ye Crashed Out With Kris Jenner, But Kept His Composure When Confronted By Michael Che
The furious family feud left fans horrified, particularly in contrast to a clip of SNL‘s Michael Che confronting Ye about his 2018 appearance on the show. Several fans noted that he didn’t keep the same energy when checked by a man about his accusations of backstage “bullying” over a MAGA hat, which Ye referred to as his “Superman cape.”
The “Weekend Update” co-anchor questioned why Ye waited until the last minute to call out the SNL team onstage with a pro-Donald Trump rant.
“That’s f**ked up. We look up to you. We love you,” Che insisted, adding that it was “foul” to air out his issues without any time for the show to address them.
During the conversation, Ye doubled down that he does have some issues with the legendary sketch comedy. Yet he remained mostly silent while being questioned about the outburst. The differing reactions to similar statements drew sharp criticism in the comments over Ye disrespecting an elder in his family.
“All those grown men watching him crash out on this lady that’s wild,” someone wrote.
“raise your voice at my mama and we gon have to just square up .. cause WHO YOU YELLING AT???” one comment asked.
“You see he knows who to yell at. Lmao got real quiet when Michael Che pressed him,” another noted.
“The way Kim moved during this whole Kanye meltdown season changed how I looked at her. If she never cared about him she could have really did him dirty in the media but she kept quiet, took care of the kids and still shows Kanye kindness and respect,” a comment claimed.
Ye’s Recent Update On His Mental Health
The Donda rapper has openly discussed his mental health, which remains an evolving challenge. As HipHopWired previously reported, Ye claimed that bipolar disorder was a misdiagnosis, and he received a new diagnosis of autism with the help of Bianca Censori.
“I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have,” he told Justin LaBoy on The Download.
“Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing,” he said, explaining a fixation on the red MAGA hat. “‘I’ma wear this Trump hat because I like Trump in general.’ And then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point. And that’s my problem.”
The new documentary features behind-the-scenes moments of The Life of Pablo star with Drake, Pharrell, Kim Kardashian, their children, and more as he transitions “from Kanye to Ye.”