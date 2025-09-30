Celebrity

Social Media Swoons Over Biblical Boo-Lovin' In 'Ruth & Boaz'

Lord, We’ve Seen What You’ve Done For Others… Social Media Swoons Over Serayah & Tyler Lepley’s Biblical Boo-Lovin’ In ‘Ruth & Boaz’

Hit Netflix film 'Ruth & Boaz' sparks heart-eyed hysteria across the internet

Published on September 30, 2025

Social media is swooning over Serayah and Tyler Lepley‘s sweet sanctified swoonship in hit Romantic Drama Ruth & Boaz which trended at #1 on Netflix while stirring up heart eyes and prayers for Ruths and Boazs over the weekend.

In celebration of the film, all of Atlanta came out to the star-studded screening event where costars Serayah and Tyler Lepley shined alongside Kandi Burruss, Jermaine Dupri, DeVon Franklin and wife Maria Castillo, DaBrat and Judy, Beauty In Black star Taylor Polidore, Montell Jordan, Lecrae, and more.

Check out our red carpet interviews below:

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin as part of their multi-picture first-look deal with Netflix, Ruth & Boaz is a modern-day reimagining of the timeless love story, rooted in faith, healing and second chances.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years,” said Franklin in an interview with TUDUM. “…so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.

Ruth & Boaz has been a true labor of love. This classic story has held such deep meaning for me and so many others for generations. I’m beyond excited for audiences to experience this film!”

Emerging force Serayah stars as Ruth Moably—a rising Atlanta singer who leaves behind fame after a personal tragedy for a fresh start in rural Tennessee where she cares for her late boyfriend’s mother (Phylicia Rashad).

Ruth & Boaz asset

Source: Netflix

While serving as caretaker, she unexpectedly finds new purpose and love with Boaz (Tyler Lepley)—a grounded and generous vineyard owner.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, the film features an original song by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, along with appearances by Lecrae, Jermaine Dupri and Yung Joc.

Did you swoon while watching Ruth & Boaz? Would other types of films would you want to see from Tyler and DeVon? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Ruth & Boaz on the flip.

