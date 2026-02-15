Close
Heart-Eyed Hotties Who Stunned On Valentine's Day 2026

Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

Fall in love with our heart-fluttering gallery of swoony stunners who slayed Valentine's Day 2026

Published on February 15, 2026
Cupid’s Angelsss

In Her Presence x Galentine's Day
Source: Inije Photography

The lover girlies showed up and showed out on Valentine’s Day which inspired swoon-worthy slays from many of our faves, including Kayla Nicole, Victoria Monét, Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Reginae Carter, Taina Williams, and Bernice Burgos who spread love (and lust) on the heart-eyed holiday.

Setting the tone for Love Day was extravagant eventress Elly B who hosted a star-studded “In Her Presence” Galentine’s Day Celebration in the heart of Atlanta.

Known for curating lavish affairs, Eliana “Elly B” Baucicault brought together famous housewives, influencers, actresses, business baddies, media mavens, and philanthropists for an unforgettable soirée splashed with heart-fluttering hues of pink and red.

Guests were treated to a multi-sensory experience with a live string trio, saxophonist, spoken-word artist, and DJ set, along with a curated cocktail hour featuring a champagne bar, cotton-candy mocktail cart, and a perfume experience station.

Designed and planned by Elly B Events and powered by B Scene Collective, “In Her Presence” transformed the Factory Atlanta into a celebration of sisterhood complete with a lush floral installation, dramatic draping, custom fabrication, and candlelit tablescapes.

Seen on the scene were Bravo baddies Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton along with Dr. Jackie, Dr. Contessa, and Miss Quad.

Other notable attendees included Tiarra Monet, Brittany Renner, Yandy Smith, designer Melissa Mitchell, Master Connecter agency head Nichole Harmon, and Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson.

Who had the hottest Valentine’s Day slay this year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of sweet treats, heart-eyed hautties, and lover girlies who won Valentine’s Day on the flip.

