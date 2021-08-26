Top-Tier THANGS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Ashanti’s internet-shattering dress, Quavo reportedly straightening things out with Saweetie, Kanye posting and deleting Drake’s address, RHOP’s Wendy Osefo obliterating Gizelle Bryant and the countdown to “Candyman” this weekend.

Now, with quarantine seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Bey making her return to the series after promoting IVY PARK Rodeo with a buzzy booty meat bonanza.

“This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history,” she said in a revealing interview with Harper’s Bazaar. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.” […] We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide. I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop. On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Joie Chavis, Armani Caesar and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Draya Michele, Kayla Nicole and SZA so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.