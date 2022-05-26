TIDDAY TIMEEEE

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kandi’s randomly viral legssss, hipsss, and bawdeee bop, Jamie Foxx‘s sun-splashed sea swirl with a mystery blonde, Amara La Negra sharing the first photos of her twins, Karl-Anthony Towns surprising Jordyn Woods with a lavish getaway, Khloe Kardashian klearing up konfusion about her plastic surgery, Chris Evans facing off against Ryan Gosling, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series after announcing her one-night only ‘A Hot Summer Night In LA’ event during BET Awards weekend next month.

Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, Joyce Wrice, Doechii, Alex Vaughn, and Saucy Santana are slated to perform at the buzzy show that will take over Crypto.com Arena on Friday, June 24.

“Summer Walker is one of the most exciting artists in R&B. She’s elevated the genre to a whole new level, and we’ve partnered for an arena level event that speaks to her groundbreaking influence,” said Live Nation Urban in a statement.

Jazmine (who recently wrapped up her successful Heaux Tales Tour) posted about the star-studded show, joking “Can’t believe y’all really have me outside.”

At this point, we’re five months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Yasmine Lopez, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.