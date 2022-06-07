Bossip Video

Travis Scott will return to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld Tragedy to headline Day N’ Vegas this September.

Travis Scott is slowly returning to the lime light after months off due to the Astroworld tragedy. Travis has taken time off to focus on his mental health in the mist of tragedy as well as meet with leaders to make concerts safer. On the legal front, the ordeal is far from finished. Recently, Travis was sued for a 2019 performance at Rolling Loud that added to his legal issues.

Producer Southside recently released his Travis Scott-assisted single “Hold That Heat,” which marked the first music from Travis since November. Diddy made it a point to have Travis included in his production of the Billboard Awards and let him bless the stage with a performance of “Mafia.”

Travis Scott Will Return To The Stage For Day N’ Vegas

GoldenVoice has announced Travis Scott will be one of the headliners for their upcoming Day N’ Vegas festival. This will mark his first official performance in the United States in over a year. Golden Voice previously had Travis scheduled to headline their other festival Coachella but he pulled out earlier in the year. Travis will headline along with J. Cole and SZA. You can find the full line up below.