TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the stressful and distressful ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 finale, Elarica ‘Autumn Night’ Johnson exiting ‘P-Valley’ after 2 seasons, Megan Thee Stallion revealing she read for Mercedes’ part on ‘P-Valley,’ Draymond Green and Hazel Renee‘s star-studded wedding, Marsai Martin celebrating her 18th birthday with a buzzy celebrity bash, Kid Cudi blasting ex-friend Kanye (again), and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return to the series after dropping new single “Super Freaky Girl.”

The provocative bop samples Rick James’ 1981 smash hit “Super Freak” that’s reverberated across TikTok through a popular challenge created by @lorddroman.

She initially teased the song on Instagram with a viral video showing her face down and buns up, sexily teasing the camera.

The buzzy track opens with Rick James singing, “She’s alright, that girl’s alright with me” followed by the remixed instrumental of “Super Freak” and Barbie bars from Minaj who raps:

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip it and slide it/ I can do all them little tricks/and keep the d*** up inside it/ You can smack it you can grip it you can go down and kiss it/ Every time he leave me ‘lone he always tell me he miss me/ He wanna F, R, E A K.”

This week’s compilation features Rubi Rose, Chaney Jones, and City Girl JT delivering heat along with Safaree‘s boo Kimbella Matos giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Raven Tracy, Rosa Acosta, and Kali so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.