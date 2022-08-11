We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Angela Yee announcing her departure from ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Irv Gotti getting dragged for this drunken blabbering about Ashanti, Shereé being spotted (again) with LAMH’s Martell, Kandi and Tiny remixing dvsn’s toxic anthem ‘If I Get Caught,’ Lori Harvey revealing her dating red flags, Big Bone’s shiesty shenanigans being revealed on ‘P-Valley,’ Jamie and Fancy reuniting at the ‘Day Shift’ premiere, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return to the series after rocking the stage alongside Drake and Lil Wayne at the buzzy Young Money reunion.

This marked the first time in almost a decade that the YMCMB trio shared a stage where they performed some of their greatest collabs including “Every Girl,” “The Motto,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Up All Night” and “HYFR.”

Everyone on stage gave each other their flowers with Drake taking a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of his career and the impact of Lil Wayne made on his life.

“I’ll never forget, I was sitting outside of the old Four Seasons Hotel,” he recalled. “I always wanted to impress you, I always wanted you to be proud of me, I always wanted to live up to all the things that we’ve learned from you. The most selfless man on planet Earth. I came on your tour bus … and you gave me $30,000 that I was able to bring home to my mother, and that changed the next, like, six months for us. That’s the most important amount of money I’ve ever made in my life. You’re the most important man to each and every one of us.”

This week’s compilation features Chaney Jones, La La Anthony, and more delivering heat along with SZA giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from India Love, Raven Tracy, and Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.