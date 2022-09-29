Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

We have the meats!

https://instagram.com/p/CjBqPoEPlTl/

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Cardi B‘s internet-shattering spat with Akbar, Dess Dior seemingly rekindling her codeine canoodleship with Future, Chanel Iman cheering on her burly boo thang, Rachel Dolezal setting out her transracial tatas in honor of Rihanna, Trina stepping into the wrestling ring, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after revealing that she wants to be the ‘Black Oprah.’

“People just loving to hear me talk, you know?’ said the City Girl in an interview with XXL. “Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral. So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, “Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,” and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live. What’s a goal that you want to accomplish with this new podcast endeavor? I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

Naturally, Twitter clowned Caresha who doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on the cackle-worthy comment that immediately went viral across social media.

Black Oprah!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

I don’t like being basic like y’all hoes! My shit always got a twist to it! https://t.co/XB2mgxZDWD — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

This week’s compilation features Joie Chavis delivering heat along with Cardi B, Draya Michele, and India Love giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Mariah The Scientist, Lakeyah, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.