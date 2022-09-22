Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly cheating on Nia Long, Kadeem Hardison dishing on his ‘Different World’ crush, Erica Banks getting dragged for her clubbing preference, 2 Chainz celebrating his birthday with flower powered ‘Luv Me Sum U’ festival, Lori Harvey turning heads at NYFW, YET ANOTHER never-ending HBCU vs. PWI debate, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after hopping on the buzzy remix of GloRilla‘s smash hit ‘FNF (Let’s Go).’

The long-awaited remix marked GloRilla’s latest win after signing with Yo Gotti’s star-studded CMG imprint that includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and 10Percent, and Mozzy.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” she said. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

Produced by HitKidd, the remix also featured City Girl JT who fit perfectly on the viral track.

This week’s compilation features delivering heat along with Draya Michele, Bria Myles, and Ari Fletcher giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from India Love, DreamDoll, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.