Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere, HBCU Homecoming season returning after a 2-year hiatus, Kanye ‘s whole entire life falling apart before our eyes, Nick Cannon expecting ANOTHER baby, and much more.

The singer, 42, appeared on Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast where she broke her silence after weeks of being dragged in the media by a foolishly forlorn Irv Gotti, 52.

The singer, 42, appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast where she broke her silence after weeks of being dragged in the media by a foolishly forlorn Irv Gotti, 52.

Ashanti, who finally spoke on Irv Gotti’s comments after weeks of silence, told Angie Martinez that she’s seen “a little bit” of the Murder Inc. doc and blasted Irv for cheapening the record label’s legacy. “I think the world can see why [I didn’t particpate],” she said.

“It’s very unfortunate how Irv decided to handle his documentary,” the singer told Angie Martinez. “It’s a little sad you know to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner. I feel like the Murder Inc Legacy is so much bigger and we accomplished so much and made like amazing history and I feel like the way that he handled it tarnished and cheapened the brand….I feel like we all worked so hard and for you to be that selfish to just throw mud on the name because you might have got a check, I feel like that’s so selfish and it’s so degrading.”

She also also flat-out denied ever dating him.

“Let’s clear this up,” said Ashanti. ” dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never … Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description” adding that he made it “into something big and it’s really not that.” “Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” Ashanti continued. “It’s weird. It’s very weird when you know you’re lying and you just keep lying. That’s where it becomes a little scary and a little mental.”

This week’s compilation features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Chaney Jones and Shenseea giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from K. Michelle, Mellow Rackz, and Yasmine Lopez so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.