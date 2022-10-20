Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Ashanti‘s latest soul-snatching slay in paradise, Mama Joyce firing another round of shots at her son-in-law Todd Tucker, Usher serenading Issa Rae at his buzzy Vegas residency, Kanye losing what’s left of his mind in real-time, ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ returning for another season, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series after announcing that she’s joining Season 2 of hit Starz series ‘BMF.’

The aspiring ‘Black Oprah’ shared the news with a photo of herself in a scene from the upcoming season premiering in January 2023.

“Proud to announce I will be on #BMF Season 2 this January on Starz @bmfstarz,” she captioned under the post.

Fans of the show can also expect Mo’Nique to make an appearance on the series.

“BMF” is based on the true-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory–two brothers from Detroit who created the largest domestic drug distribution network in American history and ran it for an unprecedented 22 years.

The popular series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins.

This week’s compilation features India Love delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Chinese Kitty giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Bernice Burgos, and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.