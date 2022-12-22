Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

It’s the most wonderful time of the week!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the twisty-turny Tory Lanez trial, Rihanna‘s world-stopping baby Rih-veal, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey seemingly confirming their canoodleship, Ashley Graham stuntin’ on bitter body-shamers, Latto celebrating her birthday with baeliens from outer spayyyeeece, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after revealing that single ‘For The Night’ was written about Gunna.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Chlöe spilled the tea while hosting a Twitter Spaces session to connect with fans ahead of the single release.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,'” she said, taking a deep breath. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f**king streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna. Yep, I said it b**ches. I said it.”

Chlöe said Gunna inspired the song shortly after his appearance on The Breakfast Club. During the January interview, Gunna admitted they were “very good friends.” However, he did start blushing while discussing how they first connected for their “you & me” collaboration.

“I’m a songwriter. I write my own sh*t, I get inspired by the smallest things, so, kiss my *ss,” Chlöe clontinued laughing.

Chloë makes it clear that she doesn’t have to scream Free Gunna cause she supports in real life. pic.twitter.com/oQy3hhRpvJ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 1, 2022

The 24-year-old star also clapped back at criticisms that she doesn’t support Gunna since his shocking arrest in the YSL RICO case. She reminded fans that social media posts aren’t the only or best way to support a “very good friend.”

“Talkin’ bout why don’t I say free this, or free that? Kiss my *ss, I support in real life. Thank you!”

At this point, we’re not exactly sure if Chlöe still has eyes for Gunna who was recently released after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the now infamous YSL RICO Case.

“But I’m single! I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him,” she clarified.

This week’s compilation features Joie Chavis delivering heat along with India Love and Mariah The Scientist giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Queen Naija, and K. Michelle and so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.