Love & Tiddays: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Valentine’s Day 2023

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Back at it again with a special Valentine’s Day compilation of screen-lickable slays from some of our FINE faves like Amber Rose, Summer Walker, Bernice Burgos, Flo Milli, Yasmine Lopez, and more.

As lovers of quality thirst traps, we’ve curated a swoon-worthy collection of stunners spreading love (and lust) on this warm and fuzzy holiday.

One in particular is Porsha Williams who recently stunned alongside husband Simon Guobadia during their current honeymoon world tour that’s stopped in three locations including Costa Rica and Paris.

Simon took to Instagram to let everyone know just how happy he is with his new wife.

“The Guobadias STILL Honeymooning; from Paris to Malta and now Costa Rica,” he captioned the photo carousel. “Two weddings…three honeymoon locations. God is good. #blacklovematters #livingourbestdamnlife”

Porsha wasted no time applying pressure in multiple posts that sent fans into a frenzy

It’s very clear that the former Housewife is living her best life in her new role as a wife.

Also bringing love day heat are Chinese Kitty, Raven Tracy, and emerging R&B star Brittany B on the internet’s hottest Valentine’s Day list you can enjoy on the flip.