Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

When we say tiddays, you say treats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj shaking up Trinidad Carnival 2023, Janelle Monáe having a timeee at NBA All-Star weekend, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose getting roasted everywhere, all at once, over baffling BAFTA rap, Teyana Taylor‘s heartstring-ripping performance in the A Thousand And One trailer, the return of Bel-Air, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after reminding everyone how feathered and FINE she was at Trinidad Carnival 2019.

The “Unfoolish” singer was (understandably) suffering through a severe case of FOMO that lead to her stunning throwback fueling international thirst across social media.

She also blessed fans with visuals from her collab with Soca legend Michel Montano who commented, “we miss you too,” under the first of two throwback posts.

We’re STILL not sure why Ashanti missed Carnival (that returned for the first time since 2020) but we’re sure there’s a very good reason why she’s not back on di road in Trinidad.

Her latest viral post comes just weeks after she sizzled the Bahamas in a series of screen-lickable photos and visuals of her DJ Tunez and Adekunle Gold collab that’s sure to rock cabanas this summer.

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Tori Brixx giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, Ayisha Diaz and so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.