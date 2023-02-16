Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Rihanna‘s surprise pregnancy Rih-veal at the Super Bowl, Damson Idris commemorating his first 100 days with boo thang Lori Harvey, Jonathan Majors stepping into his movie star era, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rubi Rose making her returning to the series after seemingly exposing Halle Bailey‘s boo DDG in a messy Twitter tirade.

It all started when Rose alleged that Halle’s boo has still been in her DMs after first accusing him of giving Bailey Rose’s old T-shirt.

Oop! Rubi Rose made a couple tweets after fans speculated Halle Bailey was rocking the same shirt Rubi wore back in 2020. You may recall #DDG and Rubi dated prior to his relationship with Halle.👀 pic.twitter.com/oBQsQTWKWE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 11, 2023

The rapper and model went on to share alleged Twitter DMs with DDG wondering if she was still in Los Angeles and asking for her whereabouts.

“He mad i wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party,” Rose tweeted, referring to Yung Miami’s birthday party last Saturday.

Once DDG saw his ex-boo making the drama between him and Bailey worse, he fired back, insisting she’s lying because she’s still hurt over their split.

“Don’t believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt,” he tweeted, adding, “Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis][.] N****s is not pressed over you.”

While Rose posted video proof of the messages between her and DDG, he denied they are real.

In a move she’ll likely regret, Halle entered the chat and addressed the foolishness transpiring around her relationship.

https://twitter.com/HalleBailey/status/1624888173234098181

“The devil is working,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party stay blessed everyone.”

With only a few weeks until the start of her Little Mermaid rollout, we’re shocked she even addressed this at all.

This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods delivering Valentine’s Day heat along with Chlöe Bailey and K. Michelle giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Brittany Renner, Yasmine Lopez, and Shenseea so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.