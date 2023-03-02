Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Chaka Khan dragging Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and more through the fire, RHOA stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman racing to file for divorce, Peter Thomas getting entangled in RHOP reunion mess, Dominique Fishback taking standom to a dark, murderous place in the Swarm trailer, the star-studded Creed III premiere in LA, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Precious Lee making her debut in the series after stealing the show in Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Spin Bout U’ video.

Check out the visuals below:

Directed by Dave Meyers, the cinematic visuals pop whenever Precious Lee is on screen as a stunning reminder that thick girls are, indeed, winning.

“Someone’s getting dropped for youuuu😇,” Lee captioned a photo from the video shoot.” @champagnepapi + @21savage ⚔️Spin Bout U⚔️ video directed by @davemeyers out now. Of course it’s epic and delicious with this incredible team. We had fun with this one🍾”

Naturally, Lee gets saved by the duo before robbing and executing them with the help of a band of baddie bandits.

OMG, Precious Lee is the lead in the Spin Bout U video

😍😍 I'm obsessed. THICK GIRLS WINNING!!! pic.twitter.com/RswwvxBo2V — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 24, 2023

Her buzzy appearance comes after her ascension to stardom as a body posi bombshell whose modeled for several high-end fashion companies including Versace, Ivy Park, Miu Miu, and Savage Fenty.

Back in September, Lee stunned on the cover of Vogue Italia in a black turtle neck dress and coat. For her, “it was nothing short of magical.”

“…This cover gives me hope for the future of fashion and media because the change isn’t a fantasy anymore,” she captioned underneath a photo of her Vogue cover on Instagram. “It’s here and I couldn’t possibly be more grateful to contribute to this transformation in imagery. Celebrating blackness isn’t a fad and to be apart of.”

This week’s compilation features Saweetie delivering heat along with Chinese Kitty and Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and the Clermont Twins so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.